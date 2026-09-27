CH NEWS DHARWAD The ongoing Krishi Mela at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, has entered its third day, drawing lakhs of farmers and visitors to the campus. Among the various attractions, the fruit and flower exhibition at the Farmers’ Development Centre has emerged as a major crowd-puller. The exhibition features a colourful array of roses, chrysanthemums, carnations, anthuriums, gladioli, lilies and gerberas. Visitors, particularly youngsters and students, have been stopping by to admire the flowers and take photographs. The exhibition goes beyond flowers, showcasing creative displays made from fruits and other agricultural produce. Artistic representations on watermelons and idols crafted on coconuts have caught the attention of visitors. Another highlight is the display of jewellery and artworks made from seeds by students. Seeds of fenugreek, peas and subabul have been creatively used to make ornaments and other decorative items. The seed-based jewellery, known as ‘beejabharan’, has attracted considerable interest among visitors. An exhibition of medicinal plants has also been organised as part of the display. Plants such as madhunashini, ashwagandha, sarpagandha and basmati leaves have been showcased, providing visitors an opportunity to learn about different plant varieties. The exhibition also highlights the growing importance of floriculture as a source of income for farmers. With demand for both traditional and exotic varieties increasing, flower cultivation has emerged as an alternative income-generating activity for many farmers. Officials and organisers said exhibitions of this nature help farmers understand the commercial potential of flowers and other crops while introducing visitors to agricultural practices and possibilities beyond conventional farming. With its colourful displays, creative student exhibits and medicinal plant section, the fruit and flower exhibition has become one of the most visited attractions at the four-day Krishi Mela.