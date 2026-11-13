KPTCL’s power electrified Western Ghats rail line

KPTCL established robust transmission infrastructure in the Western Ghats to power the new Vande Bharat train.

BENGALURU: Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has successfully established robust transmission infrastructure to deliver reliable traction power for electric trains along the newly electrified Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road railway line in the Western Ghats, according to Energy Minister K.J. George.

The infrastructure rollout coincides with the launch of the Yesvantpur-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express service, marking the first time a Vande Bharat electric train traverses the challenging mountain route. To ensure timely execution, Minister George conducted continuous review meetings, establishing rapid coordination mechanisms between KPTCL, Indian Railways, and regional authorities to strengthen transmission networks and substation capacities.

Steep hills, heavy rain

Constructing power infrastructure across the steep hills, sharp gradients, heavy rainfall, and complex topography of the Western Ghats presented severe technical hurdles. Despite these conditions, KPTCL engineers and field staff completed the required transmission links, grid reinforcements, and power supply systems. Reliable power has been arranged for 12 Railway Traction Substations (RTSS) along the route, sourced directly from twelve KPTCL substations.

Lines, cables and substations

Key technical contributions executed by KPTCL include the installation of new overhead lines, underground cables, Loop-In Loop-Out (LILO) connectivity, switching stations, and the augmentation of upstream transformer capacities. Notable works feature a 4.5-kilometer, 66 kV transmission line to Siddapura, 220 kV underground and overhead connectivity to the Sakaleshapura RTSS, a 2.760-kilometer, 66 kV/220 kV underground cable to Neralakatte, and 110 kV transmission and switching infrastructure for Jokatte, Mulki, Barkur, and Senapura. Furthermore, authorities augmented 220/66 kV transformer capacity at the Anchepalya and Yachenahalli substations, while providing grid support to RTSS facilities at Murudeshwara, Kumta, and Karwar.

Minister George commended the dedication of KPTCL personnel, emphasizing that the new rail corridor will significantly smoothen travel between Bengaluru and coastal destinations like Mangaluru, Udupi, Murudeshwar, and Gokarna while boosting regional tourism and economic activity. KPTCL Managing Director Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar noted that technical teams have been deployed for round-the-clock monitoring to ensure seamless operations during Vande Bharat runs.