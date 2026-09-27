CH NEWS KOPPAL Known for its scorching summers, Koppal also has a wealth of tourism attractions spread across its towns and villages. The Tungabhadra reservoir and the river stretches around Anegondi, Sanapur and Virupapura Gadde draw visitors, including foreign tourists. Tourism also provides an important source of livelihood for people living along the river. The Kishkindha region is among the district’s major attractions, with Anjanadri, believed to be the birthplace of Hanuman, Pampasarovar, associated with the Ramayana, and Rishyamukha Mountain. Though tourists visiting world-famous Hampi also explore nearby areas, several destinations in Koppal have yet to gain comparable recognition. Hirebenakal, known for its rare megalithic stone burial monuments, is an important archaeological site. Other attractions include the Ashoka Mla Temple, Gavi Math, Malemalleshwara Hill, Huligi and Gandugali Kumararama Hill. The Mahadeva Temple at Itagi in Kuknoor taluk, regarded as one of Karnataka’s important temple monuments, and the Mahamai Temple at Kuknoor are also significant heritage sites. Kanakagiri, historically known as Suvarnagiri, is home to the Kanakachalapati Temple and ancient wells. Conservation and tourism development could help revive interest in these heritage structures. Other lesser-known attractions include the Someshwara Temple at Pura in Tavaragera, the Kotilingas, Kapila Tirtha reservoir near Hanumasagar, Thimmappana Topu with its underground Anjaneya Temple in Yelaburga taluk, and ancient forts at Gunnal village. The Trilingeshwara Temple at Mudhol is another important heritage site. With its combination of natural landscapes, historical monuments and religious centres, Koppal has considerable scope to emerge as a tourism hub. However, better infrastructure and systematic promotion are needed to realise this potential. Officials and tourism stakeholders have stressed the need to regularise homestays and ensure resorts operate legally. Information on tourist destinations, connectivity, transport facilities and accommodation should be made available online in multiple languages. Better protection of heritage sites and support from the district administration, along with wider digital promotion, could help make Koppal’s tourism attractions more accessible to visitors from across India and abroad.