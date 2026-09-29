CH NEWS, MANGALURU

Bharat Mundodi, Chairman of the District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority, has given clear instructions to the officials to take strict action to recover the money deposited in the bank accounts of deceased beneficiaries under the Grihalakshmi scheme as per the rules and deposit 100 percent of the amount back to government. He was speaking while presiding over a progress review meeting on the implementation of district-level guarantee schemes. A joint meeting should be held with the Taluk Executive Officers, Child Development Project Officers, Taluk Guarantee Presidents and Lead Bank Officers in the respective taluks to review the details. The details of the accounts of deceased beneficiaries should be identified and the process of re-depositing the money at 100 percent as per the rules should be initiated, he said. It was advised to issue strict instructions to the fair price shops not to sell ration rice bags for any reason. All cardholders who had done e-KYC five years ago have been directed to do e-KYC again by October 20. Out of the 6,62,195 beneficiaries in the district, 58 percent e-KYC has been completed, said the Deputy Director of Food Department. Regarding opening of a new ration shop in Bondanthil, Arkula village, there are more than 1000 cards and 40 percent of the population is SC/ST. Officials clarified that a list has been prepared and a notification will be issued soon as per the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner. In the wake of information that permits have not been obtained to run KSRTC buses on the Kuppepadavu – BC Road and Kuppepadavu – Moodbidri routes to provide women with the benefits of the Shakti Yojana, the Chairman directed that a comprehensive report be submitted on the reason for not granting the permit or whether the application has been rejected. District Vice-Chairman of Guarantee Committee, members and district-level officials from various departments participated.