India eye historic hockey gold against Malaysia

Kakamigahara The Indian men’s hockey team will aim to create history when it faces Malaysia in the gold-medal match of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Saturday. A victory would give India back-to-back Asian Games gold medals for the first time and also secure qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. India reached the final after a dramatic 4-3 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final. The defending champions appeared in control after taking a 3-0 lead, but Pakistan fought back to level the match at 3-3. India eventually scored the decisive goal in the final minute of regulation time to book its place in the title clash. The short turnaround will test India’s recovery and defensive discipline. Chief coach Craig Fulton said Malaysia had enjoyed a strong tournament and described the final as a contest between two attacking teams. He urged his players to concentrate on their game plan and maintain a proactive approach. Malaysia are also unbeaten and topped Pool B with five victories. They reached the final after defeating South Korea 2-1 in a closely fought semi-final. The result secured Malaysia’s second Asian Games final appearance in the last three editions, while the team continues to chase its first gold medal in the competition. India captain Harmanpreet Singh will be a key figure in the final. He has scored 10 goals from penalty corners and is second in the tournament’s scoring charts. Forwards Abhishek and Dilpreet Singh have also contributed nine goals each. Malaysia will rely on experienced forwards Faizal Saari and Abu Kamal Azrai, who have scored nine goals apiece. The final will also have personal significance for Harmanpreet and Manpreet Singh. A victory would make Harmanpreet the first Indian captain to win two Asian Games hockey gold medals, while Manpreet could become the first Indian player to claim three golds, having featured in the victorious 2014 and 2023 teams.