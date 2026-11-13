India-EU FTA may boost startup ties

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union could create significant opportunities for Indian startups seeking to expand into European markets, representatives of four European countries said at Huddle Global 2026 in Kerala on Friday.

Representatives from Italy, Finland, Switzerland and Wales highlighted opportunities for partnerships with Indian companies across technology, research, innovation and medical technology during the Kerala government’s flagship startup festival, organised by the Kerala Startup Mission.

Walter Ferrera, Consul General of Italy, said Indian startups could benefit considerably once the India-EU FTA is signed. He expected the agreement to be concluded in the coming days and encouraged Indian technology companies to explore partnerships with Italian businesses. Such collaborations, he noted, could also provide access to the wider European market.

Petra Theman, Consul General of Finland, expressed her country’s interest in working with Indian enterprises, particularly in technology and innovation. Referring to Nokia’s growth into a global technology company, she highlighted Finland’s strong connection between technological progress and quality of life.

Dr Angela Honegger, Consul General of Switzerland, highlighted existing academic and research connections between India and Switzerland. Although Switzerland is not an EU member, it already has a separate free trade agreement with India.

Representing Wales, Eoghan O’Regan highlighted medical technology as a major strength of the Welsh economy.