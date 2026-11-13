Govt seeks views on measuring knowledge

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday invited suggestions, by December 12, on a report submitted by the Committee on Knowledge Systems, which establishes the rationale for systematically measuring productive knowledge as a driver of economic growth, productivity, competitiveness and strategic capabilities.

It outlines the Knowledge Ecosystem with eight interrelated components: knowledge, capabilities and assets, enabling infrastructure, knowledge creation activities, knowledge products, knowledge-embedded products, knowledge-intensive entrepreneurship and knowledge application.

The paper also proposes boundary conditions for identifying knowledge products: knowledge as input, knowledge content, identifiability, codification and economic value.

“It has been also stated that these boundaries only serve as broad guiding principles rather than rigid criteria, while leaving sufficient flexibility to accommodate the diversity and evolving nature of such products,” said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The development of a systematic framework to measure the contribution of knowledge and knowledge products to the Indian economy assumes significance in the context of the growing role of knowledge in driving economic activity, productivity and value creation.

Towards this, a series of deliberations were initiated with a meeting chaired by Prof.

Subsequently, the ministry constituted a Technical Advisory Group (TAG) in May 2025 under the chairmanship of Dr R Balasubramaniam, the then Member, Capacity Building Commission, to guide the development of a measurement framework.