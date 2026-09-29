CH NEWS, CHAMARAJANAGAR Heavy rains brought relief to residents of Chamarajanagar district, particularly in Hanur and Kollegala taluks, after the region had faced a rainfall shortage. The rain came as Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar arrived to inaugurate development projects and distribute benefits in the area. Heavy rain overnight filled the Hubbe-Hunase reservoir to capacity, causing it to overflow. The Udutore, Tattehalla and Swamihalla reservoirs also filled, with water flowing over bridges and entering several parts of Hanur town. Devangapete and nearby areas were badly affected as water submerged houses and roads. Traffic and pedestrian movement on the main road to Male Mahadeshwara Betta was temporarily disrupted after more than five feet of water flowed over a bridge. Heavy rain also caused problems in Martalli Gram Panchayat limits. Water entered houses and shops, leaving several residents in distress. The houses of Rangamma and Jyothi were flooded, damaging food grains, clothes and other daily essentials. The floodwaters also washed away two sheep and 20 chickens, which were important to their livelihood. Officials reportedly responded to the situation. Meanwhile, boulders, rocks and soil rolled onto the road leading to Male Mahadeshwara Betta following the heavy rainfall. The road turned muddy, creating difficulties for movement. Hanur had faced drought conditions for several months, with shortages of drinking water for people and livestock. However, continuous rain over the past week has brought hope to residents. The filling of reservoirs has also brought relief to farmers in surrounding areas. The reservoirs envisioned by the late Rajugowda are now full, bringing smiles to farmers who had been waiting for better water conditions. The recent rainfall has provided much-needed relief to the drought-hit region, although waterlogging and road disruptions have affected several areas.