CH NEWS

KALABURAGI

Heavy rain that lashed the city on Tuesday evening exposed the poor drainage system, causing hardship to motorists, pedestrians and shopkeepers. Knee-deep water accumulated on District Court Road, disrupting traffic and affecting businesses along the stretch. At the Al-Badar Hostel area in Aiwan-e-Shahi and Vithal Nagar, overflowing manholes discharged sewage onto the roads, leaving pedestrians struggling with foul-smelling water. Motorists also faced difficulties navigating the flooded stretches. Near the Central Bus Stand, rainwater accumulated on the road as drainage systems failed to clear the water. The level was high enough to partially submerge the wheels of two-wheelers. Residents expressed anger over the situation and criticised City Corporation authorities for failing to improve drainage arrangements and prevent recurring waterlogging during heavy rain.