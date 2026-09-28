CH NEWS, HUBBALLI Smt. H.S. Keerthana, IAS, assumed charge as the new Managing Director of the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) on September 28, 2026. Keerthana belongs to the 2020 Karnataka batch of the Indian Administrative Service. Before taking charge at NWKRTC, she served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Chikkamagaluru Zilla Panchayat. She has now assumed responsibility as Managing Director of NWKRTC. The corporation’s Public Relations Officer, Head Office, Hubballi, requested all district daily newspapers to publish the information as a news item for the attention of the general public. The announcement was issued by NWKRTC authorities.