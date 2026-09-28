GADAG World Rabies Day and Awareness Week was observed at the taluk level in Gadag to create awareness about rabies, its dangers and ways to prevent the disease. Addressing the programme, Taluk Health Education Officer Dr. Rajendra S. Gadad said rabies is a fatal infectious disease caused by a virus that mainly affects brain cells. He said the disease is preventable and urged people not to ignore bites from dogs or other animals. Dr. Gadad advised people who are bitten by dogs or other animals to immediately take the rabies vaccine. He also stressed that pet owners should ensure their dogs receive vaccination at regular intervals. The programme was organised by the Taluk Health Officer’s office in association with the Betageri Primary Health Centre at the Taluk Health Officer’s conference hall. Presiding over the programme, Dr. Madhumati Panchamukhi, Administrative Medical Officer of the Betageri Primary Health Centre, advised children and the public to maintain a safe distance from stray dogs. She urged people not to take bites from dogs, cats or other animals lightly. Dr. Panchamukhi said deaths caused by rabies can be completely prevented and stressed the importance of cooperation among different government departments to achieve this goal. ASHA worker Shanta Hotti offered the invocation, while Betageri Primary Health Centre Health Officer Yasmin Banu Vaddatti welcomed the gathering. Shruthi Pawar anchored the programme and Health Officer Swapna Kolura delivered the vote of thanks. ASHA workers from the Betageri area, Health Department officials and members of the public participated in the awareness programme. The event highlighted the importance of timely vaccination and responsible pet care in preventing rabies.