Gadag The Gadag District Court has reportedly ordered the seizure of official equipment and the Deputy Commissioner's vehicle over the non-payment of additional compensation to farmers whose land was acquired for the Singatalur Lift Irrigation Project. The case concerns far

Gadag

The Gadag District Court has reportedly ordered the seizure of official equipment and the Deputy Commissioner's vehicle over the non-payment of additional compensation to farmers whose land was acquired for the Singatalur Lift Irrigation Project.

The case concerns farmers from Mevundi and Baradoor villages in Mundargi taluk who gave up their agricultural land for the irrigation project. The farmers had challenged the compensation initially fixed for their acquired land and pursued legal remedies seeking higher compensation.

According to the case details, the litigation involves the Karnataka government, the Special Land Acquisition Officer for the Singatalur Lift Irrigation Project and the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam. Multiple land acquisition cases connected with the project are pending before the Gadag District Court.

Farmers have alleged that despite court directions on additional compensation, the authorities failed to make the payments within the required period. The dispute has led to repeated proceedings before the district court. Records show that several cases relating to compensation for land acquired for the Singatalur project have been heard by the Additional District and Sessions Court in Gadag during 2026.

The farmers had earlier approached the court seeking enforcement of the compensation orders. On August 14, a seizure-related order was reportedly brought by farmers from Mevundi, Shiranahalli and Baradoor. The administration subsequently sought time, according to the report, assuring the farmers that the compensation would be paid.

However, with the promised payment reportedly not being made, the court has now issued a further order involving seizure of the Deputy Commissioner's vehicle and equipment such as computers, laptops and photocopy machines from the concerned offices.

The development has drawn criticism from the affected farmers, who are demanding immediate payment of the compensation due to them. They have also questioned the delay in implementing court directions.

Court records confirm that land acquisition disputes involving the Singatalur Lift Irrigation Project and the Gadag administration remain active, including cases listed for hearings in September 2026.

The latest seizure order has brought renewed attention to the long-running compensation dispute and the need for the concerned authorities to comply with the court's directions.