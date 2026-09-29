Mysuru

An eye screening camp was organised at the Mysuru Palace premises on Tuesday for mahouts, elephant caretakers (kavadis), Palace staff, forest officials and personnel who have arrived in the city for the Dasara festivities. The camp was organised in association with Ukriti N Jeeva and ASG Eye Hospital, where around 120 people underwent eye examinations. Free spectacles were provided on the spot to those who required them. Founder-President Chandan Gowda Dhananjaya, Pasha of ASG Eye Hospital, Chamundi organisation president Lion Ravikumar, Reserve Police personnel Basavaraju, Akram, who looks after the Dasara elephants, and forest department personnel participated in the programme.