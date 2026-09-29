Hubballi Thousands of farmers gathered at Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi on Tuesday, demanding better prices for agricultural produce, a fair and remunerative price for sugarcane and implementation of several long-pending demands. The protest was organised by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene. Farmers raised slogans against the Central Government and demanded implementation of the Dr Swaminathan Commission recommendations and scientific pricing for crops. The farmers demanded that sugar factories begin the current crushing season by paying at least ₹5,500 per tonne for sugarcane. They also sought an increase in the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) and demanded an additional ₹300 per tonne for sugarcane supplied during the 2025-26 season. They said rising cultivation costs had placed a heavy financial burden on farmers. Farmer leaders also demanded support prices for all major crops in Karnataka and called for measures to ensure procurement of ethanol produced in the state. They urged the governments to implement a complete one-time farm loan waiver, pointing to loan waivers extended to industries. Another major demand was the early implementation of the Mahadayi irrigation project. Farmer leader Chunnappa Pujeri urged the authorities to obtain the necessary departmental clearances and begin the project without further delay. Police made extensive security arrangements across Hubballi in view of the protest. Barricades were installed near the office and residence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, while more than 250 police personnel were deployed around Nehru Maidan and other important locations. Additional forces were stationed at major traffic junctions. Farmer leader Shashikant Guruji criticised the Central and state governments over their handling of farmers' demands and called for a clear response from the authorities. He said the agitation would continue until their demands were addressed. The farmers also warned that they would launch an indefinite day-and-night protest if their demands were not fulfilled. Protesters said more farmers were expected to join the agitation and indicated that further action would be announced later in the day.