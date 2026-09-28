CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA The Vijayapura district unit of the Karnataka State Farmers’ Association submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Deputy Commissioner, demanding farm loan waivers and a support price of ₹6,000 per tonne for sugarcane. Speaking on the occasion, Siddanagouda M. Patil said the district is facing a severe drought due to inadequate monsoon rainfall. He said agricultural labourers have been left without work and crops such as tur, cotton, maize and bajra have been destroyed. He said the government’s announced compensation of ₹2,500 per acre was insufficient and demanded a minimum of ₹25,000 per acre. He also said farmers were facing difficulties in obtaining loans for seeds and fertilisers. The association demanded that agricultural loans be waived, with the Central and State governments sharing the burden equally, and that bank recovery proceedings be stopped. It also sought compensation for crop losses and direct payment of insurance compensation into farmers’ bank accounts. The farmers demanded drinking water and fodder for people and livestock, additional rations, and immediate payment to farmers for paddy, jowar and ragi procured through purchase centres. Mahadevappa Teli demanded that the State fix a sugarcane price above the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP). He also sought effective implementation of the Namma Hola Namma Daari scheme, national project status for the Upper Krishna Project and speedy completion of dam-height works. Layappa Ingale demanded inclusion of Vijayapura district under the Kalyana Karnataka region for benefits under Article 371(J). He also sought urgent completion of canal works and at least seven hours of electricity for agricultural pump sets. The farmers also demanded measures to permanently address drought, regular filling of water bodies and tanks, and other agricultural support. Several farmer leaders, including Chidananda Dhani, Santosh Basannavar, Shrikant Bhajantri, Geeta Marathi and others, were present.