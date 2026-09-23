CH NEWS VIJAYAPURA Former MLA AS Patil Nadahalli has criticised the government over drought declarations, calling them politically driven. Nadahalli was reacting to Indi MLA Yashwanthraya Gowda Patil’s resignation over the exclusion of Indi and Chadchan taluks from the d

CH NEWS

VIJAYAPURA

Former MLA AS Patil Nadahalli has criticised the government over drought declarations, calling them politically driven.

Nadahalli was reacting to Indi MLA Yashwanthraya Gowda Patil’s resignation over the exclusion of Indi and Chadchan taluks from the drought-hit list. He advised the MLA against taking an emotional decision and urged him to raise the issue in the Legislative Assembly.

“If you are really serious about the problems of people in your constituency, go to the Assembly and raise the issue there. If you believe that your own government is not pro-farmer and is acting against farmers, then resign from the party and fight for the people. Only then will the people of Karnataka appreciate your stand,” Nadahalli said.

He questioned whether Yashwanthraya Gowda Patil would eventually withdraw his resignation and return to the Congress. Nadahalli said the MLA should instead demonstrate his commitment to farmers by taking up the matter independently.

Nadahalli cited senior Congress leader HK Patil’s recent stand on drought declaration in Gadag. HK Patil had warned that he would resign if Gadag taluk was not declared drought-hit by October 10. Subsequently, the State Government declared Laxmeshwar, Naragund and Shirahatti taluks in Gadag district as drought-affected in its September 22 notification.

Nadahalli also challenged Minister MB Patil to an open debate before the media on the drought situation and the government’s response. He alleged that the minister had repeatedly blamed the Central Government for difficulties faced by Karnataka.

“Why is the Central Government being blamed repeatedly? Drought relief provisions are governed by the Central drought management guidelines. Let us have an open debate before the media. Why mislead the people of Karnataka?” Nadahalli asked.

Drought list expands

The State Government has been expanding the drought-hit list in phases. As of September 22, four additional taluks in Vijayapura district — Alamela, Devara Hipparagi, Muddebihal and Sindagi — were declared drought-affected.

However, Indi and Chadchan remained outside the list, prompting Yashwanthraya Gowda Patil to submit his resignation on Wednesday.

Nadahalli said the issue should be debated on the basis of drought assessment, relief guidelines and the difficulties faced by farmers rather than through political pressure.

He also urged elected representatives to use the Assembly to seek corrective measures for affected farmers and constituencies. His remarks come amid continuing demands from legislators for the inclusion of additional taluks in the drought-hit list.