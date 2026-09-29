Haveri Ganesh immersion was halted in Chikkeruru village of Hirekerur taluk after youths objected to the police denying permission to use a DJ system during the procession. The Ganesh idol had been installed by the Banashankari Gajanana Yuvaka Sangha. The immersion procession began but was stopped after police refused permission for the DJ, citing existing regulations. A verbal argument reportedly broke out between police personnel and members of the youth association, who insisted that permission be granted to use the DJ system during the procession. The procession had travelled around 600 metres when the organisers decided to stop it. The idol was brought back to the original location and re-installed, instead of being immersed. Members of the youth association said they would not proceed with the immersion until permission was granted to use the DJ system. They also warned that a bandh could be observed in Chikkeruru if restrictions on DJs continued. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Hamsabhavi police station. Police are monitoring the situation and have taken steps to prevent any escalation. Authorities have maintained restrictions on the use of loudspeakers and DJ systems during religious processions as part of measures to maintain public order. The dispute has left the immersion programme pending, with further discussions between the organisers and authorities expected. The incident comes amid heightened security and regulatory measures during Ganesh festival processions across parts of Karnataka. Police have been regulating processions, sound systems and immersion activities to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.