Dhurandhar 2 soundtrack enters Grammy race across nine categories

The soundtrack of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been submitted for consideration in nine categories at the 69th Grammy Awards, scheduled for 2027. The film’s music, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has been submitted by T-Series and B62 Studios. The makers announced the Grammy campaign on social media platform X on October 9, thanking audiences for their support. Arijit Singh’s song Phir Se has been submitted in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category. Aari Aari, featuring Bombay Rockers, Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas, Reble, Token and Sudhir Yaduvanshi, is being considered for Best Asian Pop Music Performance. The entries also include Jaan Se Guzarte Hai and Kanhaiyya in the Best Global Music Performance category. Jaiye Sajana, featuring Jasmine Sandlas and Satinder Sartaaj, has been submitted for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Other songs submitted include Destiny – Mann Atkeya for Best Rap Performance, Vaari Jaavan for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Hum Pyaar Karne Wale for Best Remixed Recording. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller also features Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor. The film’s soundtrack has gained attention alongside its box-office success. The Grammy submissions mark an important step in the makers’ campaign to gain international recognition for the music. However, submission does not guarantee a nomination or an award. The final nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards are yet to be announced, leaving the soundtrack’s chances uncertain.