CH NEWS, UDUPI Due to overloading of ready-mixed concrete mixing vehicles, concrete is spilling on the road, which is damaging the road. Deputy Commissioner TK Swaroopa has instructed the officials to conduct a strict inspection of such vehicles. She was speaking while presiding over the Road Safety Committee meeting. She said that due to the overloading of ready-mixed concrete mixing vehicles and sand transport vehicles, which is causing inconvenience to the public and causing accidents, 1.569 vehicles have been inspected in three months, 15 cases have been registered and a fine of Rs 3.33 lakh has been collected. Speed governors have been installed on 1,952 goods vehicles in the district. In the last road safety committee meeting, the Regional Transport Authority officials were told to take action to install speed governors on all vehicles, but more than 1,800 vehicles are yet to be installed. He directed that steps be taken to install speed governors on every vehicle within a month. The Deputy Commissioner said that there are 5 major junctions in the Municipal Corporation limits, of which traffic signals have already been installed at Kalsanka and Manipal Syndicate Circle Junctions, and signal lights should be installed at the remaining ones and at the major junctions in Padubidri, Kota, Brahmavar and Kundapur in the district. She said that signboards, speed bumps, barricades, zebra crossings and other necessary safety measures should be implemented on priority on roads near schools and colleges. Although it was suggested in the previous meeting to check whether all private and government buses plying in the district have mandatory doors, it has not been done in full. She instructed the RTO officials to provide information about the installation of doors on all buses plying in the district within two months. District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, Municipal Commissioner Mahantesh Hangargi. Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department S Kiran and Project Director of the National Highways Authority of India Abdullah Mohammad Azmi were present.