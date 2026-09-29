CH NEWS, SHIVAMOGGA

Drought has increased since the Congress government came to power and farmers are struggling to save their crops. In such a situation, it is shameful that the government is planning to build a ring road around the town, said MP BY Raghavendra. He was addressing a massive protest led by the BJP Raitha Morcha in front of the town's Nada Kacheri against the proposed ring road project that the Congress government intends to implement. The money due for the Grihalakshmi scheme has not been released for the last three months. The greed of power has increased, and the poor are not visible. The money of corporations belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has not been released either. Corruption has increased, and since the Finance Department itself has written a letter, it is clear that this government is bankrupt, they alleged. Farmers are facing the threat of losing thousands of acres of land if the ring road project around Shiralakoppa town is implemented. They demanded that the government immediately abandon the project. Former chairman of the Malnad Regional Development Board, KS Gurumurthy, said that MLA Vijayendra has written a letter to drop the project. He accused the government of trying to grab farmers' land and promote real estate business. Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa has insulted self-respecting farmers by calling them 'Puksatte Current'. In this context, Madhu Bangarappa demanded that he apologize to the people. BJP Taluk President Hanumanthappa Sankalapura said that there was no need to build a ring road. Yediyurappa has built a good road here. Due to the lift irrigation project, the lakes are filled with water even during drought. He sarcastically said that DK Shivakumar is the Kubera of the bankrupt government. District Farmers' Morcha President Limmogondi Siddalingaiah, Taluk Vice President Satish Talgund, Taluk Council Former President Shambu, Kolagi Revanappa, Town President Channaveera Shetru spoke. Sanna Hanumanthappa, Nivedita Raju, Agadi Ashok, HM Chandrashekhar, T Indudhara, Shivakumar and many others were present.