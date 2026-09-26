CH NEWS, KARWAR Deputy Commissioner K. Lakshmipriya has directed engineers from the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department and the Minor Irrigation Department to devise a permanent solution to drinking water scarcity and groundwater salinity affecting the Kinnara Gram Panchayat limits. Presiding over the ‘Praja Seve Andolana’ public outreach meeting at Kinnara village on Saturday, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed public grievances and issued time-bound instructions to departmental heads. Addressing a memorandum submitted by local farmers and residents concerning sea-water intrusion that has ruined paddy fields and contaminated freshwater open wells, Lakshmipriya stated that the Minor Irrigation Department has submitted a comprehensive proposal to the state government to construct specialized Khar Land anti-saline embankments. She assured the community that the administrative proposal will be expedited to safeguard agricultural holdings and domestic wells. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dileesh Shashi affirmed that long-term potable water needs across the region will be permanently resolved through the Multi-Village Drinking Water Scheme currently being implemented by the Rural Water Supply wing, with works slated for completion by March. Responding to serious concerns over illicit sand mining and unauthorized transport along the Kali River basin, the administration announced the setting up of an inter-departmental check-post manned by the Department of Mines and Geology alongside local police personnel. Officials also ordered HESCOM authorities to immediately fix sagging electrical lines and shift hazardous electricity poles, while directing forest officials to fell unstable trees posing public danger. With the panchayat receiving over forty civic petitions covering basic amenities and stray cattle management, Lakshmipriya assured villagers that all pending matters would be redressed systematically. Assistant Commissioner Ramya, Tahsildar Nischal Noronha, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Veeranagouda Enagoudar, and DySP Girish attended the public review.