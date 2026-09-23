CH NEWS, GADAG In a dramatic escalation of a decades-long administrative battle, exasperated farmers who lost their ancestral agricultural lands to the multi-stage Singatalur Lift Irrigation Project took direct legal enforcement into their own hands, seizing the official cars

CH NEWS, GADAG

In a dramatic escalation of a decades-long administrative battle, exasperated farmers who lost their ancestral agricultural lands to the multi-stage Singatalur Lift Irrigation Project took direct legal enforcement into their own hands, seizing the official cars of the Gadag Deputy Commissioner and Additional Deputy Commissioner following a prolonged default on court-ordered compensation disbursements.

The confrontation stems from historical land acquisitions that stripped hundreds of acres of fertile farmland from agricultural families across several villages in Mundaragi taluk, including Mevundi and Tamragundi. Decades after their properties were officially notified and acquired to construct major irrigation infrastructure designed to channel waters from the Tungabhadra River, affected land losers report they have received little to no financial redress.

Driven to desperation by administrative apathy, legal stagnation, and a severe regional drought gripping northern Karnataka, the affected farming community pursued judicial intervention through civil execution petitions. Multiple courts ruled in favor of the displaced landowners, issuing binding decrees mandating the state government to disburse statutory compensation packages calculated between 40 lakh and 60 lakh rupees per acre. Across fourteen active legal cases, outstanding dues have ballooned to over twelve crore rupees.

Because the district administration repeatedly failed to honor the judicial deadlines or deposit the mandated decretal amounts into court registries, local civil courts issued warrants of attachment against public assets. Armed with court-bailiff authorizations, the aggrieved farmers descended upon administrative offices, successfully executing asset seizures that targeted the official vehicles and high-value office furniture assigned to top district bureaucrats, including Deputy Commissioner and Additional Deputy Commissioner official transport.

Speaking to reporters amidst the protest, furious farmers highlighted the profound irony of their plight. While administrative machinery routinely exploits agrarian lands for major civic and irrigation projects, displaced families have spent over ten years fighting endless legal battles while enduring severe rural distress, crop failures, and acute agricultural drought. Legal experts note that the unusual enforcement action underscores a growing judicial and public intolerance toward administrative delays in land acquisition settlements across Karnataka. District officials are now scrambling to arrange emergency compliance funds to satisfy the judicial decrees and recover the attached official property.