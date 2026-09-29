CH NEWS, RAICHUR

Conserving and promoting the tourist destinations of district is the collective responsibility of everyone, Deputy Commissioner S Poovitha said. She was speaking after inaugurating the World Tourism Day-2026 celebrations organised jointly by the district administration, City Corporation, Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Health and Family Welfare Department, Education Department and Tourism Department at the Mecca Darwaza Fort premises near the bus stand. The DC said, tourism not only contributes to the economy and showcases the country's rich culture to the world, but also helps introduce the history and natural heritage of the region to future generations. She stressed the need to keep tourist destinations clean, ensure the safety and security of visitors and protect natural and historical sites. Karnataka has immense tourism potential and a rich historical heritage, she added. The district has considerable historical significance and is located between two rivers. Tourism Department Assistant Director Nazeer Ahmed Kanavalli said many people were unaware of the historical and cultural significance of Panche Bibi located within city. A trekking programme had been organised for 100 students to introduce them to the special features of the site. A digital directory containing comprehensive information about all 38 tourist destinations in the district has been prepared, he said. QR-code boards are being installed at important locations in the district headquarters, including the Deputy Commissioner's office, bus stand, court and Zilla Panchayat office. Tourists can scan the QR codes to access complete information about the 38 destinations through hyperlinks, he added. Kanavalli said AI technology was also being explored to develop the tourism sector. The technology would help visitors prepare customised itineraries and travel plans based on their individual requirements. District Government Employees' Association president Krishna Shavantager, Joint Director of Agriculture Prakash Chavan, Pre-University Education Department Deputy Director Sharanabasava, District Backward Classes Welfare Officer, Tourism Department First Division Assistant Kavita, consultants Srinath and Anand, Food Department Manager G Harish and others were present.