CH NEWS BENGALURU KPCC president B.K. Hariprasad on Monday announced that the Congress would undertake a statewide padayatra against the Central Election Commission, beginning from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district on September 30. The march, titled ‘Bharat Jodo Padayatra-2’, will cover 84 Assembly constituencies where the Congress lost in the previous election. Around 10 km will be covered in each constituency, Hariprasad said. The padayatra will begin from Shikaripura, the home constituency of BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra, and continue until October 20. Hariprasad said the concluding programme would be held in a North Karnataka constituency. The venue will be announced after the march covers 42 of the 84 constituencies. Issues concerning the Election Commission will form a major part of the campaign. Hariprasad has also raised questions about Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar would actively participate in the padayatra. He said the march would also focus on the drought situation and other problems faced by farmers, which would be brought to the government’s attention. “People did not have complete information about the BJP during the previous election. Now, people have information and are becoming aware.” BK Hariprasad, KPCC President The Congress padayatra will begin in Shikaripura on September 30 and continue until October 20. The party plans to cover 84 constituencies where it lost the previous Assembly election, with around 10 km of walking in each. Election Commission-related issues will be a major focus. Farmers’ problems, including drought, will also be discussed. Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar are expected to participate in the statewide programme.