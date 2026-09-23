CH NEWS, SHIVAMOGGA HS Sundaresh, Chairman of Shivamogga Urban Development Authority (SUDA), has opined that the Congress party needs a cleanup. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he stated that the Congress party is on the decline in the district. Genuine Congres

CH NEWS**,** SHIVAMOGGA

HS Sundaresh, Chairman of Shivamogga Urban Development Authority (SUDA), has opined that the Congress party needs a cleanup.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he stated that the Congress party is on the decline in the district. Genuine Congress members are being undervalued, while positions in boards and corporations are being handed out to random individuals. He alleged that ministers are not paying attention to this matter and that certain individuals close to them are making financial demands.

He also criticised the manner in which the District Congress President was appointed, noting that party workers had largely favoured him for the role, yet the position was given to someone else. He expressed disappointment that those who have toiled for the party are being denied opportunities, adding that despite his own 40 years of service to the party, he is currently being sidelined.

Citing several Congress leaders, Sundaresh criticized the current state of affairs and urged that ministerial berths be given to Gopalakrishna Belur and Dinesh Gundu Rao. He also called for a reshuffle of the cabinet.

Regarding SUDA's activities, he mentioned that several development programs have been initiated. Apartments will be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 500 crore, and commercial complexes will be built to generate permanent revenue; the authority aims to construct around 1,500 apartments. Two malls will be constructed, priority will be given to creating lakes, and parks will be developed with an emphasis on greenery. He stated that an Anubhava Mantapa modeled after the one in Kudalasangama will be built in Bhadravathi, and housing sites will be allocated to people from all sections of society.

He noted that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s visit to the district is a welcome development. The Chief Minister has been visiting places like Mangaluru, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru, working towards their development, and has prioritized the Tulu language. He is also convening a session to reach a sound decision regarding the Kasturirangan Report, which is a matter of great pride.

He stated that he would directly bring the misconduct and errors of various Congress leaders in the district to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's attention and urge for a cleanup of the party. He added that he would meet the Chief Minister within the next two days.