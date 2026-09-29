Mysuru

CESC Chairman and MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda on Tuesday directed the agencies concerned to complete the ongoing underground (UG) electricity cable installation works in the city by October 5. Chairing a meeting with officials and representatives of the agencies concerned at the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) office here on Tuesday to review the progress of UG cable works, he directed that all ongoing works and the restoration of sites where the works had been carried out should be completed 100 per cent within the stipulated deadline. New works planned in the city be temporarily suspended in view of the Dasara festivities. There can be no compromise on completing the works. Action will be taken against those who fail to complete the works within the deadline. Close pits Expressing displeasure over pits dug on roads and footpaths for UG cable installation being left unattended, the chairman asked officials to identify all such locations and ensure that the pits were properly closed immediately. The agencies must completely remove and properly dispose of debris generated during the works. Barricades and warning signs should be installed mandatorily at work sites to ensure public safety. Ramesh said white-topping, underground drainage (UGD) and UG cable installation works are being carried out simultaneously in the city. Any lack of coordination among these works will cause inconvenience to the public. Therefore, the officials and agencies concerned should coordinate with each other while executing the works. The officials must ensure the immediate removal of UG cable materials and all other CESC-related materials placed on footpaths and other locations across the city during the Dasara period. Necessary measures should be taken to ensure that the materials do not affect the city’s appearance or cause inconvenience to the smooth movement of the public. Another round of meeting will be held on October 6 to review the progress of UG cable works. The heads of all agencies concerned must attend the meeting. Further action would be taken if the works were not completed by the time of the next review meeting. CESC Technical Director L. Lokesh, Mysuru Circle Superintending Engineer Sunil Kumar and officials of CESC and various agencies were present.