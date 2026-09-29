CH NEWS BENGALURU Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has directed the Chief Secretary to issue clear instructions to banks and financial institutions against deducting Gruha Lakshmi scheme payments towards loan instalments or interest. The direction followed a request by Dinesh Gooligowda, State Vice-Chairman of the Guarantee Implementation Authority and MLC, who sought urgent action over complaints from beneficiaries. Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Rs 2,000 is credited every month directly to the bank accounts of eligible women. The assistance is intended to support household expenses, children’s education and women’s financial empowerment. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Gooligowda said some commercial banks, private finance companies, microfinance institutions and other organisations were allegedly deducting the amount soon after it was credited, citing outstanding loan dues or interest. He said beneficiaries were, in some cases, not informed before the money was adjusted towards loan instalments. Such deductions were causing difficulties for economically vulnerable women and affecting the intended purpose of the scheme, he said. Gooligowda also referred to discussions at recent District Level Review Committee meetings involving bankers. District administrations had reportedly cautioned financial institutions against withholding or adjusting Gruha Lakshmi funds towards loan instalments or interest. Following the representation, Shivakumar directed the Chief Secretary to take necessary steps and ensure clear instructions are issued to banks and financial institutions.