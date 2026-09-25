CH NEWS, KARWAR Maintaining clean coastlines is a shared civic responsibility vital for preserving delicate marine ecosystems, emphasized Dr. Mahesh, senior scientist at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). Speaking during a beach cleanliness drive conducted at Aligadda Beach on Friday, he addressed volunteers participating in the ongoing 'Swachhata Hi Seva' national campaign. The initiative was organized jointly by the ICAR-CMFRI Karwar Regional Centre and the Reliance Foundation under the mission slogan "Partnership in Cleanliness; Clean India, Developed India." Dr. Mahesh pointed out that coastal zones and marine waters serve as indispensable habitats for marine biodiversity while sustaining the livelihoods of traditional fishing communities. Indiscriminate littering, non-biodegradable plastic rubbish, and abandoned synthetic fishing nets severely jeopardize aquatic life and degrade maritime breeding grounds. He called for comprehensive public awareness regarding responsible waste segregation and disposal to prevent trash from choking coastal belts. Supporting the mission, CMFRI Principal Scientist Dr. Kalidas noted that systematic shoreline cleanup drives prevent toxic plastics and industrial pollutants from washing into deep oceanic currents, thereby protecting endangered marine life and delicate coral beds. Reliance Foundation Coordinator Santhosh, institute personnel, enthusiastic National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, students from the Karwar Government Arts and Science College, and local fishermen joined forces to clear accumulated waste along the shore. The drive was coordinated by scientists Dr. Raghu Ramudu and Dr. Tanveer Hussain, concluding with a community pledge to safeguard coastal waters.