CH NEWS, MANGALURU

State Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader on Monday said, the decisions taken at the recent Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru must be followed up with concrete action plans and administrative approvals without delay.

Addressing a press meet, Khader said a preliminary meeting with officials had been convened to identify the projects sanctioned for Dakshina Kannada and prepare the necessary action plans and estimates. He said officials were working on giving the proposals a final shape so that they could be submitted to the government at the earliest. Khader also announced that powers to approve single-plot layout plans measuring up to 1,000 square metres (around 25 cents) had been delegated to local authorities, aimed at reducing the difficulties faced by the public in obtaining 9/11 approvals. Depending on the jurisdiction, the powers would be exercised by PDOs at the gram panchayat level, chief officers at the town level and commissioners in municipal areas. He said detailed rules would be framed by the concerned departments shortly. On the recent Cabinet decision granting official language status to Tulu, Khader said guidelines would be prepared regarding its implementation in government administration. He said applications in Tulu would be facilitated through translation mechanisms, while the guidelines would clarify the use of the Tulu and Kannada scripts. On the proposed renaming of Mangaluru, Khader said the Cabinet had given in-principle approval and one month had been provided for the public to submit their views. He said the final decision would take into account the opinions and sentiments expressed by the people. Suggestions can be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, he added. He also defended the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model proposed for projects such as Mangaluru Haat, saying the government would retain policy control while private participation would help in professional operation and maintenance. On healthcare infrastructure, Khader said the government had approved an initial 200-bed expansion at Wenlock Hospital, with further expansion to be considered subsequently. He stressed the need to strengthen taluk hospitals and reduce unnecessary referrals to district hospitals. Tele-ICU facilities and a system to monitor bed availability are also being planned, he said.