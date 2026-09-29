CH NEWS, GADAG BJP workers and hundreds of women staged a protest in Gadag city over the drinking water shortage, demanding an immediate and regular supply even before the summer season. The protesters gathered at Tong Koota with empty buckets and pots. They performed a ritual there as part of their protest against the state government. They later took out a march from Tong Koota to Mahatma Gandhi Circle, with women carrying empty pots. At Gandhi Circle, protesters raised slogans against the government and demanded action to address the water shortage. The protest was led by former minister and MLA C.C. Patil and BJP leader Anil Menasinakai. The protesters expressed anger against local MLA and Minister H.K. Patil, alleging that the city had not received adequate drinking water for several years. They demanded a permanent solution instead of temporary measures. Addressing the gathering, Anil Menasinakai challenged the government to provide regular water to Gadag city. He also demanded that H.K. Patil resign as MLA if adequate drinking water could not be provided. The protesters raised slogans including, “Give me water, or else give me an answer,” and warned that the agitation would be intensified if their demands were not met. Later, some protesters attempted to lay siege to the city hall. They pushed against police barricades and tried to climb the city hall gate. Police intervened and worked to disperse the protesters. The protesters demanded immediate and adequate drinking water, along with a permanent solution to the city’s water shortage. Former Municipal Council President Usha Dasara, BJP District President Raju Kuradagi, Yuva Morcha President Santosh Akki and other BJP leaders, farmers, women and residents participated in the protest.