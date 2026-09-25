CH NEWS, MANGALURU The Dakshina Kannada District Bharatiya Janata Party staged a massive demonstration near the city's Clock Tower on Friday, accusing the ruling state government of deceiving citizens with empty promises. Addressing party workers, BJP District President Satish Kumpala alleged that despite grand official announcements claiming to fulfill public aspirations, the administration has left ordinary citizens completely empty-handed. Referring to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s recent visit to Mangaluru—where he claimed the administration builds lives without exploiting emotions—Kumpala countered that it is an ineffective and corrupt dispensation that cares neither for livelihoods nor community sentiments. He demanded that if funds are genuinely available, approved development works must begin immediately, warning that agitation will intensify otherwise. Echoing these criticisms, Mangaluru City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath accused the government of trying to hoodwink the coastal population through inflated budgetary declarations. He asserted that local residents see through misleading propaganda and will deliver a fitting political response in due course. Meanwhile, Mangaluru City North MLA Dr. Y. Bharath Shetty criticized leadership priorities, questioning the real outcome of high-level ministerial tours and cabinet interactions when rural development remains stagnant. Former MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor also addressed the gathering. Several prominent leaders participated, including MLC Kishore Kumar Puttur, former legislators Balakrishna Bhat and Monappa Bhandari, alongside District General Secretaries Premananda Shetty and Yathish Arvar. Senior functionaries Ravishankar Mijar, Nitin Kumar, Kavitha Sanil, Sudhir Shetty Kannur, Jayananda Anchan, Mahila Morcha President Manjula Rao, and Yuva Morcha chief Nandan Mallya joined hundreds of municipal workers. Speakers collectively resolved to continue holding public rallies across the coastal belt until the administration releases sanctioned grants and provides transparent governance for regional infrastructure.