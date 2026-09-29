CH NEWS, KOPPAL BJP SC Morcha leader Ganesh Horatatnala and leaders from various communities expressed strong opposition to allegations made by Koppal MLA K. Raghavendra Hitnal and other Congress leaders against BJP leader Dr. Basavaraj Kavatar’s private hospital and personal affairs. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Horatatnala condemned the allegations and said targeting Dr. Kavatar’s private hospital because of his political involvement was inappropriate. The leaders alleged that the accusations were politically motivated. They said K.S. Hospital had supported poor patients from Koppal and other states, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and other critical situations. They said bringing the hospital into political rivalry was inappropriate. The leaders questioned the MLA on several issues, including alleged fines of ₹3 crore and ₹1 crore imposed on the MLA and MP during the Congress government’s tenure for illegal stone quarrying and encroachment on government land. They also questioned the ₹10,000 crore development grants allegedly brought to the constituency and asked what Smart City infrastructure had been developed in Koppal. They alleged that foundation-laying ceremonies for projects, including the Koppal-Mundaragi road, had been held more than once. Questions were also raised about alleged irregularities in KUDA site allotments, alleged ₹16 crore corruption in the City Municipal Council and the ₹72 crore KRIDL fake bill scam. The leaders also criticised cases filed against people protesting for road repairs in Kavalur and alleged attempts to claim credit for the Alavandi substation project. They further alleged attempts to sideline leaders from Muslim, Valmiki, Barkera, Lingayat, Kuruba and Madiga communities, describing it as “divide-and-rule” politics. Accepting the MLA’s challenge to inspect development works in every village, they asked him to fix a date and time. They said voters and BJP workers would present their views on development over the last 13 years. Ganesh Hoora Tatnala, Veeresh Sajjan, Venkatesh Halavarthi and Sunil Hesaroru were among those present.