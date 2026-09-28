CH NEWS, BENGALURU Bengaluru continued to lead Karnataka in electric vehicle registrations in August 2026, with more than half of the electric vehicles registered across the State added in the capital. According to Transport Department statistics, 76,508 new vehicles were registered in Bengaluru during August. Of these, 13,389 were electric vehicles, accounting for 17.5% of all new vehicle registrations in the city. Around 2,500 new vehicles were registered in Bengaluru every day during the month, including about 430 electric vehicles. Electric two-wheelers formed the largest share, with 9,453 registrations, while 1,258 electric cars were registered. Electric two-wheelers accounted for 71% of Bengaluru’s total electric vehicle registrations in August, while electric cars made up 9%. On average, around 300 electric two-wheelers and 40 electric cars were added to the city’s roads every day. Other electric vehicle categories accounted for about 90 registrations daily. Karnataka recorded 26,636 electric vehicle registrations in August. Bengaluru accounted for 13,389 of these registrations, or 50.3% of the State’s total. The city also has a large share of the State’s overall registered electric vehicles. By August 30, Bengaluru had more than 4.9 lakh registered electric vehicles, compared with about 8.9 lakh across Karnataka. This means the city accounted for around 56% of the State’s total electric vehicle registrations. Among Bengaluru’s registered electric vehicles were about 3.8 lakh electric two-wheelers and 46,596 electric cars. The commercial segment included 9,922 motor cabs, 6,855 passenger three-wheelers and 9,876 cargo three-wheelers. The city also had 2,009 registered electric buses across its Regional Transport Offices. The figures show the growing presence of electric vehicles on Bengaluru’s roads. According to a Times of India report, annual EV registrations in 2025-26 were 32 times higher than the level recorded in 2019-20.