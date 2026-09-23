Madikeri Ayurveda should be viewed not merely as a system for treating illnesses after they occur, but as a way of life that promotes health and helps prevent diseases, said Dr. Shyam Prasad, an Ayurvedic physician at Yogakshema Hospital in Kushalnagar. He was speaking at a

Madikeri

Ayurveda should be viewed not merely as a system for treating illnesses after they occur, but as a way of life that promotes health and helps prevent diseases, said Dr. Shyam Prasad, an Ayurvedic physician at Yogakshema Hospital in Kushalnagar.

He was speaking at a programme organised to mark the 11th National Ayurveda Day at the District Government Ayurveda Hospital in Madikeri. The event was jointly organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat and AYUSH Department on the theme “Ayurveda for a Healthy Tomorrow.”

Dr. Shyam Prasad explained that the word Ayurveda combines “Ayu”, meaning life or longevity, and “Veda”, meaning knowledge. He said its principles focus on maintaining health through proper food, lifestyle and daily habits. Many traditional dietary practices and home remedies passed down through generations are based on knowledge gained through experience, he added.

He said modern lifestyles have contributed to the rise of lifestyle-related health problems such as diabetes and obesity. Maintaining a regular routine, eating nutritious food at appropriate times, getting adequate sleep and paying attention to digestion can help people maintain better health.

He also highlighted growing concerns related to stress, anxiety and inadequate rest. Spending time in natural surroundings, following a balanced diet and maintaining proper sleep and exercise routines can contribute to overall well-being, he said.

Dr. Shyam Prasad stressed that ASHA and Anganwadi workers could play an important role in spreading awareness about healthy lifestyles. He said people should take responsibility for their own health and adopt preventive measures to protect their families and communities.

Dr. Rajaram of NIMH said Ayurveda promotes a balanced relationship between the body and nature. He said proper diet, disciplined routines, yoga and exercise are important aspects of a healthy lifestyle. He advised people to use Ayurvedic medicines only under the guidance of qualified practitioners and avoid self-medication.

City Municipal Council president P. Kalavathi said Ayurveda should be adopted as part of daily life to maintain health naturally amid the pressures of modern living.

District AYUSH Officer Dr. Shailaja C. explained the significance of National Ayurveda Day. An exhibition of medicinal plants was also organised to familiarise visitors with herbs and traditional remedies. A health pledge was administered during the programme.

Medical officers, ASHA workers, department staff and municipal representatives attended the event. Dr. Saraswathi delivered the welcome address, Dr. Pallavi Nayak moderated the programme, Dr. Souparnika introduced the guest speaker and Dr. K.G. Shubha proposed the vote of thanks.