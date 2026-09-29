CH NEWS BENGALURU An argument over repeated ride cancellations and fare escalated into a physical altercation between an app-based auto driver and two women. Bengaluru police detained the driver, identified as Chetan, after a video of the incident at HSR Layout’s 3rd Sector went viral on social media. According to HSR Layout police, the two women work at a salon in Koramangala, while Chetan is associated with an app-based ride-hailing platform. Police said the women allegedly booked and cancelled the auto several times before booking it again. A dispute over the fare followed, eventually turning physical. Another woman intervened and attempted to calm the situation.