CH NEWS BENGALURU An argument over repeated ride cancellations and fare escalated into a physical altercation between an app-based auto driver and two women. Bengaluru police detained the driver, identified as Chetan, after a video of the incident at HSR Layout’s 3rd Sector went viral on social media. According to HSR Layout police, the two women work at a salon in Koramangala, while Chetan is associated with an app-based ride-hailing platform. Police said the women allegedly booked and cancelled the auto several times before booking it again. A dispute over the fare followed, eventually turning physical. Another woman intervened and attempted to calm the situation.
Auto driver detained after roadside scuffle with women goes viral
FROM THE BENGALURU DESK
Updated 29/9/2026, 7:58:32 pm ISTMore Bengaluru news →