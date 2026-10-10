Anne Hathaway gives Tom Cruise’s Digger film perfect rating

Actor Anne Hathaway has given Tom Cruise’s latest film, Digger, a perfect 10 out of 10 rating, calling it a brilliant movie despite mixed reviews from critics. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hathaway recently joined the film review platform Letterboxd and shared her views on the Alejandro G. Iñárritu-directed film. The story follows an oil tycoon who tries to prevent a natural disaster caused by his own actions. Praising the film, Hathaway said she enjoyed its unusual story, humour and style. She described it as smart, funny, ambitious and worth watching, encouraging audiences to form their own opinions. Apart from Digger, Hathaway also gave five stars to The Odyssey. Her other favourite films included Moonstruck, It Happened One Night, Mirror and Phantom Thread. Hathaway’s praise comes as her latest film, Verity, featuring Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, has performed better at the box office. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Verity had earned more than USD 70.8 million worldwide, while Digger had collected USD 24.9 million as of Thursday. Directed by Iñárritu, Digger has received mixed reactions from critics. Following its disappointing opening, Cruise thanked the cast and crew on X, expressing pride in their work and describing the experience as unforgettable. Meanwhile, Hathaway is set to reunite with Cruise in the sequel to Days of Thunder, scheduled for release on June 2, 2028. Her positive review has added attention to the film despite its mixed critical response.