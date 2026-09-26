One year after unveiling synthetic performer Tilly Norwood, Particle 6 founder Eline van der Velden addressed the global controversy surrounding her creation at the Zurich Film Festival Summit. Addressing an inquisitive industry audience, the virtual persona took the stage to state she dreams of collaborating with British stars Tom Holland and Olivia Colman, though exclusively through their authorized digital duplicates on dedicated artificial intelligence productions. The generative creation has sparked intense debates about digital labor and Hollywood's future. Norwood brushed off severe public criticism, remarking that detractors simply directed their anxieties toward an inevitable future rather than her identity. Operating without traditional Hollywood agency representation, the studio revealed it rejects all conventional film casting offers because the character was conceived strictly for algorithmic media. Van der Velden noted that while the project generated polarized reactions, it expanded the company eight-fold into original commissions, consulting services, and commercial advertising. The studio created the persona as an interactive demonstration to alert creative circles to emerging technologies before tech firms dominate entertainment production. Reflecting on a high-profile television glitch where the digital star unexpectedly spoke Cantonese, the developer stressed that such experiments highlight the urgent need for international industry guardrails and regulatory frameworks. Looking forward, Particle 6 is developing Storm Dogs, a hybrid family drama directed with executive producer Rob Minkoff of The Lion King fame. Slated for production in 2027, the movie blends live actors with algorithmic animals, demonstrating how emerging visual rendering tools can enhance traditional storytelling. Van der Velden confirmed that numerous mainstream filmmakers have quietly initiated collaborative projects under confidentiality agreements to master new digital workflows.