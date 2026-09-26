Actor Arjun Das, recognized for his impactful roles in Tamil cinema, shared insights into portraying Matthew in the upcoming romantic comedy web series #Love. The Netflix show pairs him opposite Aishwarya Lekshmi as rival dating-app entrepreneurs whose platforms connect thousands of couples, even as their own romantic lives remain messy, unresolved, and ironically empty. Reflecting on his character, Das explained that he was drawn to Matthew’s stubborn belief in visceral emotional chemistry over calculated digital compatibility. Describing the character as an earnest romantic masquerading behind an easygoing persona, he noted that Matthew views algorithm-driven metrics as an excuse people make when afraid of genuine emotional risks. He praised co-star Aishwarya Lekshmi for infusing their on-screen rivalry with wit and emotional depth, adding that the project provided a refreshing change from his previous gritty cinematic roles. Lekshmi highlighted that her character, Tara, mirrors modern ambitious women balancing fierce career demands with personal vulnerability. She remarked that while Tara attempts to solve romance like an analytical business formula, she encounters unpredictable real-world feelings she cannot regulate. Both actors credited director Balaji Mohan and show creator Soundarya Rajinikanth with maintaining an agile creative rhythm that balances thoughtful romance with lighthearted comedy. Written by Nirmal Williams alongside co-writers Sharada Subramanian and Shweta Chakravarty, the series is produced by May6 Entertainment Factory. Offering a contemporary look at dating culture, ambition, and modern relationships, #Love premieres globally on Netflix on October 2.