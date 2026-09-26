Actress Komal Rani Swarnkar has sharply reacted to recent remarks made by Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, denying allegations that she is responsible for the couple’s escalating domestic discord. Writing on her Instagram Stories, Swarnkar dismissed the homebreaker label, asserting that nobody can break an already fractured household.

The statement followed Ahuja’s visit to Kolkata's Dakshineswar Kali Temple, where she appealed publicly to women and Gen-Z youth for emotional support, claiming her home was disintegrating without cause. In her fiery response, Swarnkar questioned the rationale behind turning private marital strife into a media spectacle, arguing that genuine distress is addressed through private healing rather than coordinated public campaigns to elicit sympathy. Swarnkar accused Ahuja of subjecting Govinda to sustained emotional pressure, alleging that she sought to isolate him, obstruct his film commitments, and confine him at home. She questioned how any devoted spouse could treat a partner so harshly, claiming that public accusations are designed to manipulate popular perception after failing behind closed doors. Warning Ahuja to stop invoking her name to advance personal agendas, Swarnkar remarked that the public is not easily misled by false narratives. The bitter war of words marks the latest escalation in months of public discussion surrounding Govinda’s marriage. Speculation intensified after Govinda and Swarnkar who co-star in the upcoming feature Roopa were seen offering prayers together at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. Govinda previously dismissed the relationship rumors as calculated attempts to malign his image and disrupt his professional comeback.