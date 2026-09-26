Television star Vikram Singh Chauhan has shared his thoughts on stepping into his first major silver-screen leading role with the upcoming psychological drama Pooja Meri Jaan. Speaking to IANS, the Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actor reflected on how the project offered him a welcome creative departure from his previous work. Chauhan explained that the psychological depth of his character drew him directly to the film. He noted that the role required portraying evolving emotional layers across volatile situations, gradually altering how the audience perceives his character as the narrative unfolds. He stated that taking on such a complex role allowed him to expand his acting range and explore fresh storytelling territory. Directed by Navjot Gulati, Pooja Meri Jaan delves into fragile relationships, interpersonal tension, and the destabilizing fallout of rejection. The plot centers on Pooja and the conflicting viewpoints surrounding an unsettling series of incidents in her life. Co-star Mrunal Thakur remarked that the nuanced nature of her titular character immediately appealed to her artistic sensibilities, noting that the narrative avoids clear-cut conclusions and allows audiences to evaluate the drama independently. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the Maddock Films banner, the psychological thriller also features Huma Qureshi in a pivotal role. Exploring themes of obsession and modern relational friction, Pooja Meri Jaan is scheduled for its direct digital premiere on Zee5 on October 2.