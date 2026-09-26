Actor Dhanush officially commenced production on his fifty-sixth feature film, tentatively titled D56, with an auspicious traditional pooja ceremony at the Maranadu Karuppanasamy Temple near Madurai. Marking the grand launch, production house Sithara Entertainments released an exclusive behind-the-scenes video confirming that the high-voltage commercial entertainer is eyeing a worldwide theatrical release in summer 2027. The project unites Dhanush with acclaimed filmmaker Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, who previously directed the celebrated sports drama Lubber Pandhu. While the core narrative remains under wraps, the film is positioned as a mass-market rural drama designed to combine Dhanush’s intense acting depth with Pachamuthu’s grounded storytelling. Full-scale shooting begins following extensive pre-production location surveys across Madurai and surrounding regions. The venture boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring veteran comedian Vadivelu, acclaimed actor-filmmaker S.J. Suryah, Uriyadi director-actor Vijay Kumar, and actress Preity Mukundan in pivotal roles. Notably, the film marks a historic maiden collaboration between Dhanush and Vadivelu, alongside a dynamic reunion with Suryah following their previous box-office success. Rising music sensation Sai Abhyankkar has joined the technical crew as composer. The film is bankrolled jointly by Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments and Primark Productions, in association with Srikara Studios. With top-tier talent both in front of and behind the camera, early trade projections indicate that D56 will be one of the most anticipated releases in Tamil cinema for the 2027 summer box office.