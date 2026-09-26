Marking a vibrant milestone in classical performing arts, young dancer Kumari Agratha K. Kashid will present her formal Bharatanatyam Rangapravesha on Sunday, September 27. The debut stage recital is organized under the auspices of the Bharatanjali Natya Shale at the Telugu Vignana Samithi auditorium, situated behind Chowdiah Memorial Hall, starting at 10:15 AM. Agratha, the daughter of Poonam S. and Kiran M.K., has undergone years of rigorous aesthetic discipline under the expert guidance of Guru Seetha Guruprasad and Vidushi Bhuvana G. Prasad. Having mastered complex rhythmic footwork and classical abhinaya, the young prodigy is prepared to showcase a complete repertoire reflecting the rich spiritual and artistic traditions of the Tanjore style. The auspicious cultural gathering will be presided over by Dr. Vasanth Kiran, President of Bharata Kala Grama Natya Gurukulam and member of the Karnataka Sangeeta Nritya Academy, who will inaugurate the performance and felicitate the young exponent. A distinguished ensemble of seasoned musicians will accompany the debutante on stage. Vidwan D.S. Srivatsa will render classical vocal support, accompanied by Vidushi Bhuvana G. Prasad on nattuvangam, Vidwan Srihari Rangaswamy on mridangam, Vidwan Mahesh Swamy on flute, Vidwan Pradesh Achar on violin, and Vidwan Karthik Datar handling rhythm pads. Sugganahalli Shadakshari will anchor the morning recital, with stage production and traditional makeup directed by Kalayogi Satish Babu and vibrant attire curated by Bharatanjali Costumes. Extending an open invitation, the hosts and academy trustees welcomed rasikas, family members, and classical art lovers across Bengaluru to attend the cultural morning and bless the emerging talent as she begins her dedicated artistic journey.