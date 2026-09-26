Actor Anjali Anand, who rose to prominence with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently reflected on her severe financial hardships during the pandemic and the physical pressures she faced before landing her breakthrough role. Speaking during filmmaker Farah Khan’s YouTube show, the actor revealed that she had nearly abandoned the Indian entertainment industry altogether after running out of funds. Anjali disclosed that 2020 marked the lowest point of her personal and professional life. With the nationwide pandemic lockdown halting productions and no new acting assignments arriving, her accumulated personal savings completely dried up within six months. Contemplating leaving India entirely to pursue alternative careers, she took a trip to Goa with close friends. While there, she received an unexpected text message from prominent casting director Shanoo Sharma, who in earlier meetings had routinely insisted that she lose weight before expecting worthwhile opportunities. Her family initially expressed strong skepticism about meeting top Bollywood directors, with her mother jokingly mocking her high hopes of meeting Karan Johar. However, the renowned filmmaker was genuinely impressed by her screen presence, photographs, and audition tapes, ultimately casting her alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The daughter of veteran character actor Dinesh Anand, she navigated a challenging path before securing cinematic recognition. Her television background featured prominent roles in serials like Dhhai Kilo Prem and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, as well as intense reality competitions including Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Following an uncredited cameo in Bell Bottom and a role in Dhamaal 4, Anand noted that finding consistent acting opportunities in Bollywood remains a continuous, challenging pursuit.