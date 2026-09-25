CH NEWS, BENGALURU The Aam Aadmi Party staged a spirited protest at Freedom Park, strongly opposing the state government's reported move to consider abolishing the Karnataka Public Service Commission. Addressing the gathering, State Organizing Secretary Dr. Satish Kumar asserted that authorities must pursue stringent legal action against corrupt officials, middlemen, and fraudulent agents rather than shutting down the constitutional recruitment agency entirely. He emphasized that government hirings must be conducted transparently through a dedicated public body, noting that talk of dismantling the commission has created panic among lakhs of young job aspirants across Karnataka. He urged the government to launch an independent, time-bound investigation into recruitment scams while issuing clear directives to protect the future of candidates who have already appeared for competitive examinations. Endorsing these concerns, Vice-President of the party's campaign committee Lakshmikant Rao warned that closing down the commission would never solve the systemic problems faced by youth who dedicate years to exam preparation. He stated that the ruling administration cannot simply wash its hands of responsibility by using the commission as an excuse for broader governance failures. Demanding full accountability and administrative transparency, Rao insisted that officials consult aspirants, legal luminaries, and education experts before taking drastic measures. He warned that weakening the recruitment framework would trigger massive statewide student demonstrations. Protesters raised slogans demanding swift institutional reform and justice for honest candidates preparing for state employment. Prominent leaders and workers, including Prakash Nedangadi, Jagadish Chandra, Dr. Dinesh, Irshad Pasha, Manikanta, Naveen Iyer, Papanna, Umesh Gowda, Puttanna Gowda, and Damodar, participated in the demonstration. Party representatives concluded that constitutional recruitment institutions must be actively protected and reformed, ensuring merit and fairness triumph over corruption for future generations.