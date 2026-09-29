Belagavi Police have arrested three people, including an Assistant Registrar of Rani Channamma University, for allegedly misappropriating ₹32 lakh from Provident Fund (PF) and National Pension System (NPS) funds belonging to university employees. The arrested individuals have been identified as Assistant Registrar H.M. Murugesh and First Division Assistants Mahesh Vali and Sandeep Burli. Police allege that the funds were diverted between 2020 and 2023 from the university's bank account to personal and other private accounts. According to the complaint, money was also transferred from the university account to a furniture shop and allegedly used for personal purposes. The alleged irregularities came to light after the university's online bank account was closed in 2024, prompting officials to examine the reasons behind the closure. During the inquiry, the university administration reportedly found that employees' PF contributions had been withdrawn without authorisation over a period of three years. Following the discovery, university authorities filed a complaint at Kakati Police Station in Belagavi. Police registered a case and arrested the three accused. Belagavi Police Commissioner Prakash Nikam said the investigation was underway and the arrested individuals were being questioned. An audit of the university's financial records is also being conducted to determine the extent of the alleged irregularities. Police are examining financial transactions and other records to establish how the funds were transferred and used. Commissioner Nikam said investigators would also examine whether other people were involved in the alleged financial irregularities. Further action will be taken against those found responsible based on the investigation and audit findings. The case has raised concerns over the handling of employee welfare funds at the university. Police said the investigation would continue to establish the complete sequence of transactions and determine responsibility for the alleged diversion of PF and NPS money.