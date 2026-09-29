CH NEWS, MANGALURU

When the morning silence is filled with the melodious sound of Bhajans, there is peace of mind. When the day ends with the chanting of God's name in the evening, there is a sense of meaning in life. With the aim of bringing such Bhajan culture to homes and minds, the 28th annual Bhajana Kammat was launched in Dharmasthala. The function held at the Mahotsava Sabha Bhavan was inaugurated by Venerable Vidyaprasannathirtha Swamiji of Subrahmanya Math. Swamiji gave the message that chanting bhajans with devotion and devotion for at least an hour every morning and evening purifies life. He said that although it is difficult to undertake severe penance in the Kali Yuga, one can lead a happy, peaceful and tranquil life by using the body, mind, tongue and wisdom given by God for good deeds and chanting. The programme also expressed the hope that Bhajan should not be limited to just the remembrance of God's name, but should also be a medium of good conduct and religious awareness. Swamiji praised the service of D Veerendra Heggade and Hemavati Heggade for preserving and developing the Chaturdhana tradition of Dharmasthala and bringing the Bhajan culture to homes and minds. Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, who presided over the programme, revealed another important facet of the Bhajana Kammat. Those who return after receiving Bhajana training should become the leaders of the progress of their respective villages. They should work for the development of the society as ideal leaders. They should introduce the Bhajana culture to children as well, he called upon. Thus, starting with the inner transformation of the individual through bhajans, the workshop became a platform for thinking towards the improvement of the family, town and society. Mohanadas Swamiji of Manila wished good luck. Hemavati V Heggade, D Harshendra Kumar, Supriya Harshendra Kumar, Nischal Kumar and Aishwarya Nischal Kumar, Subrahmanya Prasad, the convenor of Bhajana Kammat, District Coordinator Santosh P Aliyur, Teacher Nishant were present. Vidushi Chaitra Bhatt Dharmasthala and the dance performance of the team added cultural charm to the programme. The programme ended with the chanting of the Shanti Mantra by Dr Shashikant Jain.