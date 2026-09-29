Istanbul The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has announced protest demonstrations in Istanbul and Berlin on October 1, highlighting what it describes as continuing human rights concerns affecting Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The organisation said the demonstrations are being planned to draw international attention to issues including restrictions on religious and cultural practices, alleged arbitrary detention, family separation and other rights-related concerns. The protests are scheduled to coincide with October 1, which marks the anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. According to the WUC, participants in Istanbul and Berlin will call for greater international attention to the situation of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic communities in Xinjiang. The organisation has repeatedly urged governments and international institutions to take stronger measures over allegations of human rights violations in the region. The planned demonstrations are also intended to highlight the concerns of Uyghurs living outside China, including members of the diaspora who campaign for greater recognition of their rights and maintain contact with relatives and communities in Xinjiang. The WUC has previously called on governments and international organisations to support independent investigations into allegations concerning detention facilities, forced labour, restrictions on religious expression and other reported abuses. Chinese authorities have rejected allegations of systematic human rights abuses and have described their policies in Xinjiang as measures aimed at development, security and countering extremism. The October 1 protests are expected to bring together Uyghur community members, supporters and rights activists in both European cities. Organisers are seeking to use the demonstrations to keep international attention focused on the situation in Xinjiang and to press governments to address concerns raised by Uyghur representatives. The events in Istanbul and Berlin come amid continued international debate over China’s policies in Xinjiang and the treatment of the Uyghur population. Rights organisations and Uyghur advocacy groups have called for greater transparency and accountability, while Beijing has maintained that its policies protect social stability and promote economic development in the region.