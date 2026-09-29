Salalah Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ranvijay has made a port call at Salalah in Oman, highlighting the close maritime cooperation and longstanding defence ties between India and Oman. The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral naval relations and enhancing cooperation between the two maritime forces. The port call provides an opportunity for personnel from both countries to engage in professional interactions, exchange operational experiences and build greater understanding. During the visit, Indian naval personnel are expected to participate in a range of engagements with their Omani counterparts. Such interactions form an important part of India's efforts to deepen maritime partnerships with countries in the Indian Ocean and the wider Gulf region. India and Oman share longstanding strategic, economic and defence relations. Their geographical proximity and common maritime interests have contributed to expanding cooperation in areas including maritime security, naval training, capacity building and information exchange. The visit of INS Ranvijay also underscores India's continued engagement with regional partners to promote a secure and stable maritime environment. Naval port calls provide an opportunity to strengthen interoperability and coordination between friendly navies while supporting broader diplomatic and defence objectives. India has been working with countries in the Gulf and Indian Ocean region to enhance maritime security cooperation and maintain open and secure sea lanes. Cooperation with Oman is particularly significant given the country's strategic location near important international shipping routes. The port call at Salalah is expected to further reinforce the existing relationship between the Indian Navy and the Royal Oman Navy. Professional exchanges and joint activities during such visits contribute to strengthening mutual trust and improving coordination between the two forces. The visit also reflects the broader India-Oman strategic partnership, which extends beyond defence and maritime affairs to trade, energy, investment, education and people-to-people relations. Both countries have maintained close diplomatic ties for decades, with maritime cooperation remaining an important component of their bilateral engagement.