Abu Dhabi UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, according to the Emirati state news agency WAM. The UAE's confirmation marked the first public acknowledgment by Abu Dhabi of Netanyahu's visit. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said Netanyahu travelled to the UAE at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed. It said the visit focused on strengthening relations between Israel and the UAE and addressing regional challenges. Israeli officials separately said the discussions also focused on Iran. The meeting comes after conflicting reports earlier this year over an alleged meeting between the two leaders. In May, the UAE denied a statement from Netanyahu's office that the Israeli prime minister had secretly visited the Gulf country and met Sheikh Mohamed. A source familiar with the matter had said at the time that the two leaders met in Al Ain on March 26. The latest meeting was also reported against the backdrop of claims concerning an alleged warning before the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. Israeli media had reported that Sheikh Mohamed had warned Netanyahu about a possible attack, a claim Netanyahu has denied. Reports said the issue was among the matters surrounding the latest meeting, although the Israeli Prime Minister's Office rejected related reports as false. The UAE and Israel established diplomatic relations under the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020. Since then, the countries have developed official ties despite disagreements over regional issues, particularly Israel's military operations in Gaza. The UAE has continued diplomatic relations with Israel while publicly criticising aspects of its actions in Gaza and providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinians. Netanyahu's visit followed his participation in the United Nations General Assembly in New York. His delegation reportedly included his wife Sara Netanyahu and senior Israeli security officials. The meeting highlights the continued diplomatic engagement between the UAE and Israel despite wider tensions in the Middle East.