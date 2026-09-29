Dhaka Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi met Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Tuesday and discussed bilateral, regional and international issues, including the recently concluded 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The meeting was described as a courtesy call during which Trivedi congratulated Kobir on his appointment as the State Minister for Foreign Affairs. He also conveyed greetings to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on behalf of the Indian side. According to the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest as well as regional and international developments. The 81st UNGA, which brought together leaders and senior representatives from countries around the world in New York, was among the subjects discussed during the meeting. Kobir underscored Bangladesh’s commitment to working with India in a forward-looking and mutually respectful manner on issues of common interest and for the benefit of the people of both countries. The meeting comes amid renewed diplomatic engagement between India and Bangladesh. Trivedi has held meetings with several members of Bangladesh’s political leadership in recent weeks as the two countries seek to maintain dialogue and address bilateral matters through diplomatic channels. Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s meeting, Trivedi described the discussions with Kobir as positive and said both sides were open to engagement on issues of mutual interest. He also said India’s invitation to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman remained open and that a visit could take place at a mutually convenient time. India and Bangladesh share extensive ties covering trade, connectivity, energy, water, border management, security and people-to-people relations. Both sides have recently reiterated the importance of dialogue in dealing with differences and strengthening cooperation. The latest meeting between Trivedi and Kobir is part of ongoing efforts to sustain high-level communication between the neighbouring countries. New Delhi has said it wants to take relations with Dhaka forward in a positive, constructive and forward-looking manner and is prepared to discuss bilateral issues through established mechanisms.